Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $115.04.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

