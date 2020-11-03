Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,030,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 632,653 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,466,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 826.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 162,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.