Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ntt Docomo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. Ntt Docomo has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.