Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2,831.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 206,989 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 276,707 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 735,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 89.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 472,882 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

