Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after acquiring an additional 132,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

