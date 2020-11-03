Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 123.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 245,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Barclays upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.32.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

