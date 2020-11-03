200,000 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.46% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERES opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About East Resources Acquisition
