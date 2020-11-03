Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Artius Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000.

AACQ opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

