Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

