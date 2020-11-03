Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.