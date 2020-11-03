Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,199 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 659.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 957.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,063,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 962,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

