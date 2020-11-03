Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.10 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,385 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

