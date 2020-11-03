DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DaVita by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.