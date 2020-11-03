Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 34,913 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

