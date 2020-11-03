Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 37.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Universal Health Services by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

