Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of MTCH opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 517.33, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

