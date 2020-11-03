TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

