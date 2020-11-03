Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.01 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.