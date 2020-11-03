Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

