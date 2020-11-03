Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sun Communities by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 119.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

NYSE SUI opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.