Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,121 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

