DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 522 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KCG reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,280. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

