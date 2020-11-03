Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,615 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Verizon Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 22.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 995,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 182,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

