Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.78 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

