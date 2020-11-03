Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

VZ stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

