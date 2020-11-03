DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,332.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,801 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Ciena worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ciena by 8.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Ciena stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,345 shares of company stock worth $1,760,034. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

