DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,403 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $209,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 74,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $441.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.38 and its 200 day moving average is $435.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.65.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,856,992 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

