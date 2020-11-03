Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,714 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 132.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 109,021 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $5,931,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $43,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,304,052 shares of company stock worth $165,618,710.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.