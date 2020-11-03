DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,363 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.