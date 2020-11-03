DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532,257 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

WFC opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

