DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 386 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 757.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.92.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $453.00 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 580.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.70.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,084 shares of company stock valued at $125,792,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.