DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,357,000 after buying an additional 313,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after acquiring an additional 356,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.