DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,270 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth $65,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Fortive by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In related news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,952,254 shares of company stock valued at $561,538,192. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

