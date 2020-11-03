Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NYSE WCN opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.