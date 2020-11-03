DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 721.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 147,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.