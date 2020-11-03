DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 106,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $11,994,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,718,503.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,756 shares of company stock worth $15,517,280 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $221.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

