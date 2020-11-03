DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,842 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

