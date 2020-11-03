DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,251 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,822 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,269,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6,000.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 783,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 770,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,564,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 622,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $94.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:AEM opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

