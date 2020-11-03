DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,174 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HP were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at about $39,489,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

