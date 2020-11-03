DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.24% of National Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

