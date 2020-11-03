DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.24% of National Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,403 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,403 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
Pinterest, Inc. Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Pinterest, Inc. Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,363 Shares of American Express
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,363 Shares of American Express
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 386 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 386 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report