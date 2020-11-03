DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,529 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 916,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,784,000 after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at about $127,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 41.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,016,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,158,000 after acquiring an additional 592,119 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

