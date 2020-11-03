The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,708 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 353,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 76,837 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.6814 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC assumed coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

