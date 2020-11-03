DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,893 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $190.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

