DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,517 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

