DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 964.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after buying an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $124.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

