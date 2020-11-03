DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after buying an additional 1,230,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,466 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 776,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,797,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 646,567 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 54.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,368,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,660,000 after purchasing an additional 483,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CNI opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

