DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $88,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 747,643 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.