Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of DFS opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

