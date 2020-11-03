DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3,685.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Yandex worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,414,000 after buying an additional 4,009,816 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Yandex by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,177,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,079 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,557,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,900,000 after purchasing an additional 687,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YNDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $70.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 167.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

