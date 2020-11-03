Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 298,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 430,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,861,000 after acquiring an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,079 shares of company stock worth $15,672,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

